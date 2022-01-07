Kid Ink Shares The Last Single From His Upcoming Deluxe Album, "Fenty Secrets"

Kid Ink is kicking off the new year in a big way. After sharing "Go Mode" featuring ISM on New Years Eve, the 35-year-old has dropped off "Fenty Secrets," a three-minute and 19-second long joint that's ideal for a late-night drive with your sneaky link.

Just a week before his prior arrival, Ink also shared "Hoe Games." All three new songs will appear on this coming Friday, January 14th's deluxe version of his April 2021 project, ALIVE, including features from Rory Fresco and Bricc Baby.

The 13-track release marked Kid Ink's first full-length studio album since 2018's Missed Calls. Fans of the Los Angeles native have been happy to see him make such a triumphant return, and from the looks of things, he's showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

"Thank you to everyone who tapped in with me this year," he wrote on Instagram at the beginning of December, sharing his Spotify Wrapped with fans while reflecting on the events of the past few months. "I appreciate each and every one of you! 2022 is gonna be a special year I promise you," the rapper continued.

Stream "Fenty Secrets" by Kid Ink below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's 'bout that time that we should slide

Just let me drive, I know you work

Just roll up, and hit that blunt

I put you first, first, first