Kid Cudi is now moving from in front of the camera, to behind it. The X actor announced that he will be directing his first feature film this year, Teddy this year. Cudi will also star in the film, set to stream on Netflix.

In an extended message, the artist gave a few details on the film, "If I could sum up what the movie is about in one sentence, I'd say this: It's as if I took the song 'Pursuit of Happiness' and wrote a movie about it. I added a lot of my own personal struggles and experiences in it, so this film is very close to my heart. I know, that deep down, this movie will help people in the same ways my music has. I'm continuing my mission."

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Image

Cudi did note that the film will be a comedy. "Now this is a comedy, but it wouldn't be me if I didn't sprinkle some real shit in there. Its trippy, its fun, its sad, its life."

The film has a handful of talented producers behind it including the Harder They Fall trio of JAY-Z, Jeymes Samuel, and James Lassiter. Bron Studios and Cudi's Mad Solar will also be involved.

The Cleveland-native also has another collaboration with Netflix in the works. In May of last year, was revealed that he was working on an animated series component of a possible upcoming album Entergalatic.

Cudi will also appear in Disney+'s sci-fi entry Crater and Brittany Snow's September 17th.





