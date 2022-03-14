Kid Cudi has been cast in Brittany Snow's directorial debut September 17th, after the two worked together on A24’s new horror movie X. Snow discussed working with the Man on the Moon rapper during an interview with Variety on Sunday.

As for details on the new project, Snow kept things quiet: “I can’t really speak to it too much, except that Scott’s doing a part in the movie, so that’s cool."



Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

The film will follow a woman named Riley, who deals with food and body image issues, after she meets Ethan and the two form an close bond.

“I couldn’t believe that [Snow] wanted me in it,” Cudi told Variety. “She had told me about the movie while we were on set [for X], but she never asked me to be in it. I was like, ‘Maybe she’s waiting to see how [X] turns out.’ It’s gonna be awesome. Really great script.”

In addition to his work on X, Cudi recently appeared in Adam McKay's latest film, Don’t Look Up.

X is set to hit theaters, this coming Friday. The movie follows a group of young filmmakers working on an adult film in rural Texas, as things take a violent turn.

[Via]