Kid Cudi Offers Up His Signature Hums on “She Knows This”

Kid Cudi is easily one of the most influential artists in hip-hop right now. His signature melodic sound has served as inspiration for many of the biggest artists in the world, including the likes of Travis Scott, who has always made sure to pay homage to the star. On Friday, Cudi dropped a brand new project called Man On The Moon III which is packed with songs that fit the aesthetics he made so famous. One of the standouts on this project, is a cut called “She Knows This.”

As one would expect with a Cudi track, it is kicked off with some humming sounds, all while the trap beat comes into fray. From there, Cudi delivers some braggadocios lyrics, all while maintaining his melodic integrity. The track also has a nice beat switch midway through, which helps to enhance the overall listening experience.

Now listen, wow, baby, let me set it off

In your itty-bitty 'kini, such a vision, oh

You my fix, you's a hit in forever long

Workin' it, your sweaty body, love to see it go, ooh-ooh

Take a ride if you like, let's see