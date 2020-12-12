mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kid Cudi Offers Up His Signature Hums on “She Knows This”

Alexander Cole
December 12, 2020 09:32
107 Views
20
0
Image via Kid CudiImage via Kid Cudi
Image via Kid Cudi

She Knows This
Kid Cudi

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Kid Cudi’s “Man On The Moon III” is filled with dope new tracks that encapsulate Cudi’s sound.


Kid Cudi is easily one of the most influential artists in hip-hop right now. His signature melodic sound has served as inspiration for many of the biggest artists in the world, including the likes of Travis Scott, who has always made sure to pay homage to the star. On Friday, Cudi dropped a brand new project called Man On The Moon III which is packed with songs that fit the aesthetics he made so famous. One of the standouts on this project, is a cut called “She Knows This.”

As one would expect with a Cudi track, it is kicked off with some humming sounds, all while the trap beat comes into fray. From there, Cudi delivers some braggadocios lyrics, all while maintaining his melodic integrity. The track also has a nice beat switch midway through, which helps to enhance the overall listening experience.

Let us know what you think of this track, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Now listen, wow, baby, let me set it off
In your itty-bitty 'kini, such a vision, oh
You my fix, you's a hit in forever long
Workin' it, your sweaty body, love to see it go, ooh-ooh
Take a ride if you like, let's see

Kid Cudi
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  0
  107
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Kid Cudi man on the moon 3 new song new music she knows this
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kid Cudi Offers Up His Signature Hums on “She Knows This”
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject