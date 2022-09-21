The self-proclaimed "most hated man in Hip Hop right now" is turning his attention to a new project. Kid Cudi has been facing off with his former friends lately as they have taken to the internet to bash him. Kanye West has long stated that his issue with Cudi stems from the Ohio rapper's friendship with Pete Davidson, while Mike Dean insulted Cudi after being removed from his tour.

As Kid does his best to rise above, this week he shared that he would be penning his life story in black and white.



Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

On Twitter, Cudi gave an update on a writing project he was working on before revealing that it was a memoir.

“Started writing the first chapter of my book,” he stated. “Its comin together really well. Tellin my story in my own words is scary, but I feel like it needs to be told. I feel like everything will make a lil more sense as to why you all met such a troubled boy in the beginning.”

He added: "Im finally gonna tell my story. The full story. All real. All honest."

Meanwhile, as he scribes his life story, Cudi is also gearing up for the release of his long-awaited album Entergalactic. The record will arrive on September 30.