Hip Hop continues its McDonald's reign now that Kid Cudi has a new partnership with the famed fast-food brand. We've witnessed Travis Scott and Saweetie break Mickey D's records with their signature, limited edition meals, and this month, the franchise's app is giving music fans unprecedented access to a handful of their favorite musicians. The virtual experience is aptly titled Camp McDonald's and for 27 days, people will be able to tap into food deals, specialty merch collaborations, and one-of-a-kind performances.

Artists taking to the virtual stage include the likes of Omar Appollo, blackbear, BIBI, and Ohio's very own hitmaker, Kid Cudi. The rapper will act as the monthlong event's headliner and will reportedly close things out with his July 31 performance.



Photo Provided By Publicist

“Whether it’s channeling a space odyssey in my music or discovering themes for my next project, I always wanna push that creative envelope," said Cudi. "So, I was hyped when McDonald’s approached me to headline their first-ever Camp McDonald’s experience. Summer concerts are some of my most memorable moments as a performer, and this one was no exception. Bringing my idea of ‘space’ to life with McDonald’s with a dope custom set made my performance feel authentic, and hopefully allows my CudFam to connect to my music in a way they haven’t before."

"I’m pumped to be a part of this unique experience – and I hope my fans are too.”

It all kicks off today and in the weeks to come, there will weekly merch drop-offs from Free & Easy, Ma®ket, innisfree, and Kid Cudi. You can check out the schedule and more about Camp McDonald's by downloading the McDonald's app.



Photo Provided By Publicist



Photo Provided By Publicist