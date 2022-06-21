Kid Cudi has a lot of new ventures on the way. Of course, he has his new album ENTERGALACTIC coming out soon and fans are very excited about what's to come. Cudi says this is the best project of his career, and given the success of his last album, it's hard not to believe him right now.

In addition to the album, ENTERGALACTIC will also be getting its very own TV series. This should come as huge news for Cudi fans who can't get enough of the artist. He has proven himself to be a pretty great actor and there is no doubt that a TV series will help bring some of Cudi's ideas to life in a brand new way.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

With these new projects on the horizon, Cudi has decided to announce a brand new tour called "To The Moon." Don Toliver will be coming with Cudi on this tour and as you can see below, Denzel Curry and 070 Shake will swap guest duties. The tour will begin on August 16th in Vancouver, British Colombia, and it will end on November 22nd in Milan, Italy.

What is interesting to note here is the fact that the last U.S. date will be September 17th and it will take place in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. Needless to say, this tour has been meticulously planned.

