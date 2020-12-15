Kid Cudi Drops "Heaven On Earth" Video From "Man On The Moon III"

Kid Cudi releases the music video for "Heaven On Earth", directed by Nabil.

Kid Cudi is set to do some crazy numbers with the release of his new album Man On The Moon III: The Chosen, which was released last week. The project's release completes a trilogy that has long been touted as one of the best music collections in modern history.

The 36-year-old artist's new album was ten years in the making, marking a celebratory moment for fans that have waited this long to see how the story continues. It was not disappointing and, as his first-week sales projections revealed, Cudder's album was consumed by the masses, set for a #2 debut on the charts behind Taylor Swift.

The elusive star accompanied his album release by dropping the video for "She Knows This", directed by Nabil. Kid Cudi teased that there was even more on the way from him and the music video director, coming through again this week with the video for "Heaven On Earth".

In the clip, Kid Cudi is found drowned in a body of water, with paramedics rescuing him and attempting to save his life. As the ambulance transports him to a hospital, Cudi's spirit leaves his soul and begins rapping to the song. He hops on top of the moving vehicle and pulls off some staticky dance moves before the ambulance crashes. Cudi escapes from the wreck and walks down the highway solo dolo, decked out in his dapper black suit.

Watch the video up above.