Kid Cudi opened his headlining set at ComplexCon Long Beach in a big way. It began with beloved actor, Timothée Chalamet, reciting Common's intro from Cudi's debut album, Man On The Moon: The End of Day. You might remember that Cudi and Chalamet are friends from that baffling viral photo of Cudi's birthday dinner that was attended by Chalamet, Kanye West and Pete Davidson. The Call Me By Your Name star was vocal about being a Cudi stan in interviews prior to them developing a personal relationship.

Once Chalamet reached the end of the MOTM monologue, the opening synths of Kids See Ghosts' "Feel The Love" played. Cudi was joined by Pusha T on stage, who powerfully performed his verse on the song, as Chalamet bopped around the stage.

Cudder then ran through cuts from his deep discography for the packed Long Beach Convention Center. Before ending his set with Steve Aoki's remix of "Pursuit of Happiness", Cudi noticed a fan in the front row shouting, "I love you!". The Man On The Moon responded "I love you too!" and while he stopped to sign his arm, the fan said into the microphone, "You saved my life. My name is Jacob. I fucking love you.” Upon finishing the closing song, Cudi gave the final message, “Jacob, I love you. Get home safe,” and left the stage.

