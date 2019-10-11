You guys have been participating all week and finally, it's time for us to crown the winner of our Kid Cudi track bracket. The iconic Cleveland emcee has influenced so many of today's artists with his distinct melodies, his unique humming and his imaginative lyrics. Truly crafting a classic album in Man On The Moon, Scott Mescudi gained many of his fans early on. His later work with Kanye West on Kids See Ghosts and all other recent additions to his discography have also been special but MOTM holds a dear place in every Cudi fan's heart. We're not sure how the stans are going to react to this but everyone's votes are in and we've officially entered the final round.

Two of Cudder's biggest career stand-out records are on the voting papers for today. Completing our bracket, you now have the option of choosing between "Day 'N' Night," one of the superstar's most popular songs ever, and "Soundtrack 2 My Life," a cult favourite. It will be difficult to choose which track earns the crown but, when it's all said and done, a champion needs to be crowned.

So... what will you vote for? "Day 'N' Night" or "Soundtrack 2 My Life?" To vote, head over to our Instagram page, follow us and watch our stories. You'll be able to participate in the poll from there. Have fun!