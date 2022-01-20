It's another year, and while the pandemic continues to rage, there's still hope for normalcy in the upcoming festival season. We're witnessing plenty of festivals plan for a real return this year, like Coachella, which includes Kanye West, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia as the headliners. Rolling Loud went hard throughout 2021, and it seems they'll continue that momentum throughout 2022.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

For the stoned rap fans, the return of the Smoker's Club Fest is in full effect. This year, Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti will serve as the headliners for the festival, which takes place in Los Angeles on April 30th. The stoned takeover of Glen Helen Amphitheater in L.A. will help celebrate the marriage of cannabis and hip-hop with a stellar line-up of artists that include Schoolboy Q, Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, Ferg, Joey Bada$$, Flatbush Zombies, Dom Kennedy, Larry June, and Lupe Fiasco.

Q and Wiz Khalifa, specifically, will be celebrating important bodies of work in their catalog during their sets at The Smoker's Club Festival. Q will be performing his major-label debut, Oxymoron while Wiz Khalifa delivers a performance of records from Kush & OJ.

Presale for tickets will be available on Monday, Jan. 24th at 10 a.m. P.T. for fans who sign up for the early access passes on the Smoker's Club website. The remaining tickets will be available for the general public at 2 p.m. PT on Jan. 24th.