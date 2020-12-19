Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow were the two high-profile hip-hop releases last week and for the most part, fans were impressed with both efforts. Of course, Cudi is considered a legend at this point as many find him to be one of the most influential people when it comes to the current generation of artists. As for Harlow, he put out his debut album That's What They All Say and many fans were impressed with his mature sound and lyrical content.

Both artists had to compete with Taylor Swift this week, who will be taking the top spot on the charts. According to DJ Akademiks, both artists were still able to do respectable numbers as Harlow turned in 52,000 units. From there, Cudi's Man On The Moon III proved to be a big hit as it landed 148,000 units.

Harlow, Cudi, and Swift are expected to make up the top 3 on the charts this week, which is big news for all three artists. Cudi and Swift are no strangers to the top of the charts, although Harlow's debut album is certainly garnering him some attention that he's never seen before.

Let us know which of these albums you liked the best, in the comments below.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for MTV

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images