There are plenty of remarks made on Keeping Up With the Kardashians that have caused the famous family to receive backlash, but a resurfaced clip of Khloé Kardashian has caused havoc on social media. News of Tristan Thompson's affairs have plagued pop culture for years, and yet again, the NBA star has been caught not only cheating on his superstar girlfriend, but he has fathered a newborn child with a woman named Marlee Nichols.

Amid the ongoing scandal that has taken over headlines, the public has revisited a controversial KUWTK moment. The clip first gained momentum on TikTok as people added their commentary, but it's also circulated on Twitter and other platforms. In the clip, Khloé can be seen speaking with her sisters about the criticism she received for being with Black men and having a Black daughter.

"Hashtag, fact, my baby is Black. Hashtag, I only like Black c*ck," said Khloé in the video, seemingly as a response to her critics. "That's what I would say. All I get called is a n*gger lover all day long. Who the f*ck cares?" The brief clip has sparked outrage that this went ignored, but it doesn't look like the Kardashian-Jenners are giving much thought.

People have not only called out Khloé, but they've criticized others in the scene for not flinching at or correcting Khloé's remarks. Check out the video, and a few reactions, below.