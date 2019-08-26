As veganism and vegetarianism continue to rise in North American diets, more fast-food joints are taking note of this. Beyond Meats and Impossible Burgers have been at the forefront of this movement as their products have found their way into fast food staples such as Tim Hortons, Burger King, Subway, and Dunkin Donuts. Typically, the vegan-friendly options are available for beef products but it looks like KFC is readying to hop on this new trend of plant-based food.

Atlanta will be the first place that will be able to check out the KFC's new plant-based chicken in a brand new partnership with Beyond Meat. Taste test for the product will be available at Smyrna, GA starting Tuesday. The Beyond Fried Chicken will be available as nuggets or boneless wings. They'll be served tossed in one of three flavors -- Nashville Hot, Buffalo or Honey BBQ.

While this is simply just a test, if all goes well, KFC said they'll begin a "a broader test or potential national rollout" of the product."

“KFC Beyond Fried Chicken is so delicious, our customers will find it difficult to tell that it’s plant-based,” KFC U.S. president and chief concept officer, Kevin Hochman, said in a statement. "To be able to bring Beyond Fried Chicken, in all of its KFC-inspired deliciousness to market, speaks to our collective ability to meet the consumer where they are and accompany them on their journey."

