Jay-Z is officially a billionaire and we are certain the rapper's flair for smart business moves is one of the many things that got him there. And what better way to spend your money than to invest in what you believe in? New reports by BOSSIP indicate Hov has just dropped a total of $1 million dollars worth of investment in a Black-owned vegan company. Indeed, the Carters are not unfamiliar with veganism, the duo has often shared the benefits of veganism on a public platform and urged all to switch into the animal product-free diet. Beyonce previously encouraged fans to document their transition into veganism and promised to reward winners with up to 30 years of free tickets to any of their shows. Relatedly, Beyonce also co-owns 22-day nutrition, a business which focuses on veganism as well. Hence, Hova's investment choice seems timely.

Partake Foods is a black-owned start-up company which emphasizes on making health-conscious food products free of the United States' top eight allergens. The health-focused business became the rapper's new investment choice. Most specifically, Partake Foods specializes in making vegan cookies and along with Mr. Carter, the company's first major round of funding include Backstage Capital, SoFi Venture, The Factory and Chuck Muth.

