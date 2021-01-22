After the event was rescheduled three times, the least that Ashanti and Keyshia Cole could have done was show up on time for their Verzuz battle last night. Unfortunately, not even that happened as they were both late. However, Keyshia made the people wait for over an hour before showing up and eventually taking a seat on her throne.

Everybody that was live-commenting, even organizer Swizz Beatz, was fed up with waiting for them to start the face-off. "This is very disrespectful," he typed in the comments before either one of them appeared. "Can't lie man..." Eventually, they both took the stage and belted out some of their classics, which spectator 21 Savage clearly enjoyed, but it remained a mystery why Keyshia Cole was an hour tardy. Her DJ spoke on the radio this morning to clear up what happened, explaining that they were experiencing some technical difficulties.

"She didn't wanna come out 'cause her screen was blurry," explained Keyshia Cole's DJ on 97.9 The Box. "On her end, her screen was blurry. She was there on time. I seen everything. She was there but she didn't wanna come out because the screen was blurry and stuff wasn't right, you know. We couldn't hear [Ashanti's] side, so it was a lot of technical stuff going on there."



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

It took a while for her to show up, but she ended up stealing the show, with many pegging her as the winner. Of course, Ashanti didn't just lay down. She brought the fire too and many have claimed that she is the rightful winner of the night.

Who do you think won?