Amidst all of the misfortune that befell the music industry in 2020, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's joint venture Verzuz was among the bright spots. Before long, artists were challenging one another to potential battles, all while the two legendary producers oversaw their creation with pride. Now, with Verzuz having recently hit the pause button on in-person match-ups, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland took a moment to catch up with Carlos Williams, revealing their favorite battle, the potential future line-up, and more.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

When asked about their favorite performance, Timbaland took it upon himself to field the question. "The best?" Timbaland takes a moment to think. "I would say Beenie Man gave the best performance." Swizz Beatz agreed, though the clip cut off before the pair could elaborate further. In another, Williams inquired as to whether or not they could divulge any potential details about the second season -- namely the participants they'd like to see.

"I don't have a wishlist because we don't force nothing on Verzuz," explains Tim. "Everything comes to us. I want to show the world about love, slow-songs, that feel good music that touch your soul. I was thinking about Anita Baker, and I was like -- man, we have to give Anita her flowers." From the sound of it, the pair have been enjoying the R&B match-ups, and don't be surprised to see a few more of those throughout the ongoing second season of Verzuz. On that note, look for Ashanti and Keyshia Cole's Verzuz battle, which has recently been postponed -- keep an eye out for the official date.