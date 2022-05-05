There has been a lot going on in Keyshia Cole's camp in recent years as the beloved singer readies her final album. Fans were disappointed to hear that the "Love" hitmaker was hanging up her microphone, at least for the time being, to focus on other efforts. Cole's career has spanned decades as she emerged out of the Bay Area to become a global superstar, but she has assured her supporters that she will still be around, just expanding her portfolio in other avenues.

The single mom has been juggling a stacked schedule and according to Cole, she wasn't aware of just how that has impacted her physical, mental, and emotional health.

On her Instagram Story, Cole revealed that she recently visited the emergency room for chest pains, only to learn that she has been experiencing severe anxiety.

"I'm so proud of getting a few hours sleep, literally have been getting None!" she wrote. "So not ok. SMH. And, have been having the worst anxiety attacks. When I can literally feel my heart hurting. Had to take my ass to the emergency room. They gave me damn medicine for anxiety [face palm emoji] I didn't KNOW wtf was happening to me."

Cole isn't the only artist to speak about dealing with anxiety or similar struggles. In 2021, Cole lost her father, reportedly to COVID-19 complications, and her mother, Frankie Lons, to a drug overdose. The singer's fans have continues to shower her with messages of support.