When Keyshia Cole announced in May 2021 that she was working on her final album, fans were disappointed. The acclaimed singer has been in the industry for decades cranking out hits that have become R&B classics, but like many others who have created a phenomenal career in the spotlight, life changes have shifted Keyshia's priorities.

This weekend, the singer will be featured on her own episode of Uncensored where she details known and unknown elements of her personal life and career. Ahead of its premiere, Keyshia caught up with Essence and revealed why she decided to bow out gracefully from the industry.

"For a second, I told myself I just [wasn’t] going to do music anymore," she said. "But that was before my mom passed and then a lot more happened. I had already signed my deal that I have in place, so I have to fulfill that obligation. But not only that, after my mother passed it put a bunch of other things into perspective for me. So I decided to finish my obligation, to release this last album—the last one I plan to put out."

Cole is the mother to two young boys and as she has been balancing single parenting, with help from both of her son's fathers, Keyshia also has plans to move on from music and into launching businesses.

"There’s so much that I still want to do," the singer stated. "I want to do this movie on my life. It has been brought up [but] there were certain things I didn’t like, so we just didn’t do it. Now, that’s going to happen. And then I’ve been wanting to open up a coffee shop that does live music and poetry nights and stuff like that. I’ve always wanted a veterinarian hospital. I always wanted to own one. That is something that I really plan on doing and just being a full-blown mom as well."

"Being there for the boys and just making sure that they get into their sports and as much as I can I’m present in all of those things in their lives. So, that is another goal of mine, to keep that balance." Check out clips from Keyshia Cole's forthcoming Uncensored episode below.

