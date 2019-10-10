Over the summer, Keyshia Cole became a mother for the second time. The R&B singer welcomed her son into the world, and while it may be her second child, it's her first with boyfriend Niko Khalé. She was relatively quiet on social media for a few months as she adjusted to having a newborn in her home, but she's recently announced that she's returning to the stage in just a few days.

As the powerhouse vocalist has much to look forward to in her personal and professional life, The Blast reports that she's now facing a lawsuit from a homeowner. According to the outlet, a man named Glenn Feldman rented his 3,237 square foot, Marina Del Rey, California home to Keyshia back in May 2017. The house is reportedly in an upscale, gated community not far from the beach, and Keyshia is said to have enjoyed the location until she moved out in May 2019.

When Feldman inspected the home after Keyshia vacated the property, he claims that things were so bad inside that he wasn't able to bring in another renter for three months and lost upwards of $30K in rent. "Defendants breached the lease, as extended, by causing extensive damage to the Property which rendered it unrentable and which caused substantial damages in form of repair costs by Plaintiff in the total sum of not less than $69,925.49, for the damages and repair work, as more fully set forth and itemized on the statement," Feldman stated in the lawsuit.

The homeowner offered a list of what exactly he deemed wrong with the property: $1,400 for new blinds; $8,700 to restore the marble; $6,300 for plaster and painting repairs; $450 to repair a "chewed up" front door; $800 toward landscaping; $6,500 to redo the downstairs flooring; $750 to cut the trees; and over $10K for electrical and carpentry repairs. In addition to the $70K he's seeking, he's also asking a court to award him unspecified damages.