In 24 hours, Keyshia Cole will be giving birth to her son. While this is the R&B diva's second child, it will be the first for her boyfriend, 26-year-old Niko Khalé. Just before Mother's Day, Keyshia announced to the world that she was pregnant by sharing an image of her baby bump on Instagram. "I’m ready for ALL THE Love and GREAT ENERGY," she said at the time.

Over the last few days, the 37-year-old singer has been celebrating the arrival of her baby boy. She's hosted her baby shower, an event that was captured by reality television cameras as it was recently revealed that Keyshia and Co. are reviving her BET series with Keyshia Cole: All In. "Had a awesome FIRST WEEK OF FILMING 😩 KEYSHIA COLE IS COMING BACK TO BET!!!!! 😩 But this time 🤰🏽 She’s bringing Something SPECIAL! A BABY SPECIAL," the singer wrote.

The expectant mother was more than excited to share with her followers that by this time tomorrow, the latest addition to her family will arrive. "TOMORROW IS THE DAY🔱 OMG 😩🦋 We Will 🔜 have ONE more to add to the BIG PICTURE🙏🏽FAMILY FIRST💪🏽," Keyshia wrote in the caption of a photo that featured her showing her bare baby belly alongside her beau Niko and her nine-year-old son, Daniel Gibson Jr. whom she shares with former NBA star, Daniel Gibson. "I’m nervous, But I’m ready!!!! It’s like CHRISTMAS, 🎁getting one of the GREATEST GIFTS OF ALL time!

And I’m happy you’ll all get to see 🔱🦋SOOOOOOOON!!!! 🦋🙏🏽🔱"