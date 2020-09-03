The divorce of Keyshia Cole and Daniel "Booby" Gibson has carried on for years, and it looks as if things are finally ended. Last month, we reported that the former couple reached an agreement, and today (September 2), The Blast has shared details about their settlement. For three years, Keyshia nor Daniel could come together to find a resolution, but it's reported that each is walking away without having to pay the other a dime.



Monica Schipper / Stringer / Getty Images

The Blast states that court documents have revealed neither Keyshia Cole nor Daniel Gibson will have to pay spousal or child support to their former partner. They have joint custody of their 10-year-old son Daniel Gibson Jr. and will cover any of his costs incurred while he is living with them. Additionally, they've legally agreed no to say anything negative about one another or their family members.

In 2016, both Keyshia and Daniel were featured on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood where they made it clear that reconciliation was not up for discussion. There have been rumors of infidelities that led to the demise of their romance, but they've both since moved on and Keyshia even welcomed a son with rapper Niko Khalé last year.

[via]