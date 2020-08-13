It's been three long years since Keyshia Cole and ex-husband Daniel Gibson, decided to file for divorce, and according to reports, they've finally reached a settlement. The former couple even made an appearance on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood together, and even then there were rumors of infidelities that led to their inevitable split.



Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

There have also been multiple reports shared about why it's taken so long for the couple to come to a divorce agreement. It seems that neither Keyshia nor her former NBA player ex could decide on how to split assets or custody of their 10-year-old son, Daniel Gibson Jr. The Blast reports that they've obtained court documents that show not only will they divide assets and share joint custody, but there is also a support agreement.

Keyshia Cole and Daniel Gibson married back in 2011 and reportedly broke up in 2014. Why they took three years to file for divorce is unknown. They've both moved on and last year, Keyshia gave birth to her son who she shares with rumored ex Niko Khalé. Gibson has been seen on Love & Hip Hop pursuing relationships with other women and in March 2019, Gibson confirmed that he had a new girlfriend.

