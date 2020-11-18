Key Glock Stays Confident On New Single "All Of That"

Key Glock is one of the leading forces in Memphis, taking command of the city as part of Paper Route Empire. Working closely with Young Dolph and a handful of the city's other tastemakers, Glock has been impressing for years.

He came through earlier this year with a couple of projects, including Son Of A Gun and Yellow Tape, both of which were featureless, and he's officially back with more music, dropping his latest single "All Of That".

The confident record arrives with an accompanying music video, showing the rapper strapped up in the studio as he's surrounded by his team. Clearly, Key Glock is not the right one to mess with.

This is his first new single since May.

Listen to it below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics:

This the Paper Route business, bitch, I'm apart of that

I got a whole lot of everything, I need all of that

Bitch, cutthroat committee and I'm the quarterback

I got racks and all of that, straps and all of that