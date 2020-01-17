Key Glock Lets The Masses Know Why They Should Call Him "Mr. Glock"

Despite facing some legal troubles in the past and taking out his frustrations on his cousin, Young Dolph's cars in his spare time, Key Glock has been able to stay busy in the studio in preparation for the release of his upcoming mixtape, Yellow Tape (2020). The Memphis, Tennessee-bred rapper has released two promotional singles for his forthcoming musical offering in "Look At His Face" and now the newly unveiled track entitled "Mr. Glock."

The instrumental of the two-minute plus track is reminiscent and an ode to Memphis, Tennessee hip-hop legends Three Six Mafia utilizing a chopped up string section-based sample, a hard-hitting drum pattern, and 808 bassline. With no hesitation Key Glock dives into the beat letting listeners know exactly why he should be addressed as Mr. Glock. While his wordplay isn't necessarily complex, the "Bottom of the Pot" rapper is direct with his intent and there's no reason why anyone shouldn't believe him.

With Yellow Tape set to drop on Jan. 31, keep an eye out for more to come from the 22-year-old emcee. Listen to Key Glock's latest single "Mr. Glock" in the streaming link provided below.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah and that's a motherf**king fact

Never leave the house without my motherf**king strap

I was 14 years old with that motherf**king sack

I don't f**k with none of these rappers, they know that