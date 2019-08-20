Get ready for more adventures of He-Man, brought to you by none other than Clerks creator Kevin Smith. The comic and animation enthusiast made a surprise announcement at the Power-Con convention on Sunday, telling the audience that he is partnering with both Netflix and Mattel TV to deliver Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Smith shared a few details of what fans can expect from the forthcoming series. “I’m Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe,” Smith said. “In ‘Revelation,’ we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor! Brought to life with the most metal character designs Powerhouse Animation can contain in the frame, this is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!”

On Instagram, Smith wrote a lengthy caption where he humbly thanked everyone involved with the animated project. The world was first introduced to He-Man back in 1983 when he was advertised as an action figure. According to Variety, Mattel TV's vice president Rob David, who just happened to pen He-Man: The Eternity War, will also act as executive producer. “Masters of the Universe has been a cultural phenomenon for generations, inspiring fans to discover their own power within,” David said. “Fans of this franchise have been waiting for the continuation of these characters, and Kevin Smith, as a Masters superfan himself, is the perfect champion and partner to expand the canon through a dynamic animated series on Netflix.”