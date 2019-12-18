Kevin McCall has pulled in another loss since his fight to get custody of his daughter he shares with Eva Marcille did not go through. Kevin attended court weeks ago, looking to gain custody of Marley Rae Sterling and while he was there he got arrested after getting in a physical altercation with a security guard when he was caught filming. The Blast reports that the case has been dismissed since Kevin failed to show at the latest court appointment.



In light of the news, Kevin has taken to Instagram to upload a couple of lullabies to his daughter. The first sees him singling solo while playing the piano, while the second looks as though Marley could be in the background, presumably an older video.

"This is what's so crazy about it. He was arrested going into court for a case he filed against me," Eva said of the situation with her abusive ex. "More recently, he drew a suit against me for child support—which is amazing because he's never given a cent and I've raised our child—but child support, custody, and...I've recently changed my daughter's name from his last name to our family name which is Sterling, and he now wants to reverse that."