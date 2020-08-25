I don't know who needs to hear this but... Kevin Hart is not Usain Bolt.

Sharing a story about how Olympic Gold Medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus, NBC News used a picture of Kevin Hart for their article. Right away, people went on the attack and corrected the major news network. The flub even circulated to Kevin Hart himself, who posted the error on his page and added a funny caption.

"No comment," wrote the comedian, clearly unenthused about this. "I must of gotten really fast & tall overnight....I want to take advantage of this moment & race anybody in the world. We can bet whatever....Shit just got real. I am also no longer doing comedy due to my Olympic training schedule....IM BACK BITCHES!!!!!!"

He went on to state his true feelings, saying that this mistake was "disrespectful" and continuing his jokes.

"P.S this is Disrespectful on so many levels....All you can do is laugh. Maybe the Covid 19 shrunk his legs & torso," joked K Hart.

The mix-up has since been amended on NBC News' social media channels, now showing the company's logo where there was originally the picture of Kevin Hart.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In all seriousness, we're hoping that Usain Bolt recovers quickly from the virus. Kevin Hart admitted recently that he also suffered from COVID-19 this year, battling it in silence.