It's time for Kevin Hart to lay it all out on the table, and he's doing so with his new Netflix series. The comedian has quite the year including the harrowing car accident that nearly took his life. His projects were placed shelves as Hart endured painful physical therapy and rehabilitation, and on Kevin Hart: Don't F--k This Up, the world will get to peek inside the life of the top-earning entertainer.



Hart's accident is just one of many eye-catching headlines the comedian's name has been involved in. There was news that he cheated on his wife, Eniko Hart, and he stepped down from hosting the Academy Awards after homophobic tweets surfaced that he "passed" on apologizing about. In Kevin Hart: Don't F--k This Up, the actor speaks on his Oscars controversy, admitting that his reaction to the backlash was "immature."

"What I thought was going to blow over ended up becoming a bigger mess than I expected," he said. His team tried advising him that how he was handling the situation wasn't appropriate, but he wouldn't listen. Hart is seen meeting with his team and telling them, "I don't want to go backward. I just want to go forward," as he attempted to brush off the controversy.

"Everybody is telling me my approach is wrong... There's a lot of cooks in the kitchen but there's only one person in the hot water," Hart stated. Then there was his Good Morning America appearance where he was directly asked about his homophobic statements and he answered that he was over it. "I got on there and I just gave a very direct answer to the question I knew I was going to get," he said. "What I thought that was going to do, it did not do. The complete opposite happened."

"What I thought it was it wasn't, and my approach to dealing with it because of the assumption that I had is just wrong," he added. "I missed an opportunity to say simply that I don't condone any type of violence in any way, shape or form to anyone for being who they are. I f*cked up... Instead I said, 'I addressed it.' I said, 'I apologized.' I said, 'I talked about this already.' I was just immature."

You can stream Kevin Hart: Don't F--k This Up now.