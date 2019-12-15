Kevin Hart celebrated another decade of life in July when he turned 40 years old. Hart stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his new movie Jumanji: The Next Level, and he also spoke about recovering from his car crash. Kimmel asked Hart about his ability to make love to his wife, to which Kevin responded with a hilarious story. "You don't have any movement," Kevin explained. "Literally, I couldn't do anything... I was in the hospital for nine days and we got out, and I was laying in the bed, and one day I just got happy."

Hart also explained to Kimmel why he had such an extravagant 40th birthday party. The talk show host reveals footage of their last interview, where Hart claimed he hated to party and wanted to have a quiet night at home. Then he fast forwards to an Instagram post of Hart extremely drunk having an enormous party. "All your friends, everybody starts talking, like 'man it's your 40th, you can't just not do nothing.'" That escalated to Hart renting out the whole of TAO nightclub in Los Angeles for the day and night. "I left my party at 12.15 PM," Hart admits. “This isn’t BS, man. I am being honest. It felt like someone was pushing me,” he joked, even though he was standing alone. The comedian then chronicles how he threw up in his car and decided to walk his dogs while he was wasted. Check out the full interview below.