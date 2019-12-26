Kevin Hart spent his Christmas Day like any Los Angeles Lakers fan should: sitting courtside at the team's match against one of their biggest rivals. The Los Angeles Clippers ended up defeating the Lakers although it made for an entertaining game with plenty of action and talking points to debate about. Hart's biggest contribution to the game was near the end of the first half when he provided a landing spot for Lakers star Anthony Davis who was diving into the crowd after a play. As you can see from the video below, Davis ended up in Hart's lap.

Immediately after this took place, numerous memes were made on social media, including one that compared what happened to a scene from the movie, Elf. Of course, Will Ferrell's character is particularly large compared to his elf counterparts which of kind of what happened here between Davis and Hart who have a huge size difference.

Upon seeing this meme, Hart immediately took to Instagram where he laughed it all off saying "The internet will forever be undefeated 😂😂😂😂😂😂. This shit genuinely made me laugh 😂😂😂😂😂."

It's a good thing he has a sense of humor because not everyone would take a mem like this in stride. At the end of the day, if you can't laugh at yourself, what can you laugh at?