After debuting last month with a hilarious episode featuring Diddy, Yung Miami's sensational new REVOLT podcast "Caresha Please" is back with Kevin Gates as its latest guest star. In less than 24 hours, the second episode has already racked up more than 1.3 million YouTube views, and many of those views undoubtedly came after its shocking trailer went viral earlier this week.

In the teaser, Kevin Gates touched on everything from having sex with his cousin to eating booty, and following the premiere of the episode on Thursday (July 14) evening, it's clear that the "Super General" rapper held nothing back over the course of the 80-minute podcast.



Towards the beginning of the interview, Kevin Gates reveals that he is adamant about praying before he engages in any sexual acts.

"You talking to someone who never had an STD," the Khaza artist said. "I pray before sex."

Throughout the interview, Kevin Gates stressed the importance of cleanliness and positive energy when having sex with someone, revealing an instance in which he was immediately turned off by a woman's odor.

"Now I have had some disappointments," he revealed. "I done had to put my finger down their and put it under they nose. 'You wanted me to eat this? Smell it! You don't smell this?"

According to REVOLT, the Louisianna-bred artist circumvents similar negative experiences by deciding to only align with women who practice good hygiene, and he also claims to bathe and massage women before engaging in intercourse.

"Cleanest you will ever feel," Kevin Gates explained. "Some women haven't been trained properly on how to clean themselves. They don't know what a vagina wall cleaning is. They don't know they're not supposed to use tampons. They don't know the dead uterus lining gets stuck around their walls and causes odor."

Watch the full Kevin Gates episode of Young Miami and REVOLT's "Caresha Please" below and hit the comment section to let us know your favorite moment from the episode.

