Kevin Gates Takes On Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin" On "Super General"

Kevin Gates is preparing to come through with some heat this summer. Since his release in 2018, the rapper's delivered tons of new music including Luca Brasi 3, Only The Generals II, and I'm Him. The rapper is now gearing up to drop his third studio album, Khaza but he's come through with a serious stream of music over the past few months in anticipation of the project.

This week, he delivered a brand new freestyle over Kodak Black's hit record, "Super Gremlin" and Kevin Gates evidently gets a few things off of his chest. While his technical prowess shines, he details insecurities about his weight, his fantasies of Rubi Rose, Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé, and even addresses the status of his relationship with Dreka. It's a potent offering that proves why Kevin Gates remains one of the most consistent artists in the game.

Check out the latest from Gates below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't do no ultimatums, I done grew into my vision

I am God in the flesh, and I'm above your intuition

I go hard by myself and I don't need no supervision

Heron flow, I'm in control and I got power like I'm 50