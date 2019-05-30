Kevin Durant was playing some of the best basketball of his career in the playoffs this season until he went down with a right calf strain in Game 5 of the second round against the Houston Rockets. Since then, the Golden State Warriors have been undefeated despite his absence and completely swept the Portland Trail Blazers out of the Western Conference Finals. Durant has made the trip to Toronto with his teammates, although he has already been ruled out of Game 1 and hasn't even practiced with the team since his injury.

With Game 1 going down tonight in Toronto, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has offered yet another update on Durant and if you're a Warriors fan, it's not looking good. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Durant is a longshot to be cleared for practice ahead of Game 2 which means he wouldn't be able to play in that particular game, which goes down on Sunday.

The Warriors are hopeful that Durant can return to action at some point in this series but it doesn't look like they're going to try to rush him back. If the team continues to dominate without him, it's possible we don't see him at all in the finals.

Stay tuned for updates on Durant's condition.