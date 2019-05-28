The Golden State Warriors will be without Kevin Durant when they take on the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, but the two-time NBA Finals MVP will still be in the building.

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Durant will make the trip north of the border with his teammates, despite the fact that he has already been ruled out for the opening game of the series. As of Monday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was unsure if KD would make the trip to Scotiabank Arena at all.

Durant, averaging 34.2 a night to go along with 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists in the playoffs, has not played since suffering a mild calf strain during Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Even without the All-Star forward in the lineup, the Warriors have been unbeatable.

After clinging to a Game 5 victory against the Houston Rockets, the Warriors eliminated James Harden and co. in Game 6 and went on to sweep the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals. The two-time defending NBA champs enter the NBA Finals on a six-game winning streak, and there's a chance that All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins could return for Game 1 on Thursday night. Cousins, who tore his left quad on April 15, is currently listed as questionable.

Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals, airing on ABC, is set to tipoff at 9:00pm ET on Thursday night in Toronto. Click here to find out how to score some free burritos from Chipotle throughout the series.