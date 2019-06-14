finals
- SportsDraymond Green Reacts To Report That Celtics Listened To His Podcast During FinalsDraymond Green responded to a report that coaches for the Celtics listened to his podcast during the NBA Finals with a thank you message.By Cole Blake
- SportsSteph Curry Reacts After Winning His First NBA Finals MVP TrophySteph Curry and the Warriors have won yet another title.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDraymond Green Criticized For Caring More About Podcast Than NBA FinalsDraymond dropped two points last night.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNia Long Trends On Twitter After Husband Ime Udoka Lifts Celtics To FinalsIme Udoka is winning on and off the court.By Alexander Cole
- SportsScottie Pippen Thinks Michael Jordan Would've Missed The 1996 Finals Without HimPippen is no stranger to hot takes.By Yoni Yardeni
- SportsNBA Finals Game 1 Goes Down Tomorrow: Odds & How To WatchThe Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks will officially begin their NBA Finals series on Tuesday night.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBucks Advance To NBA Finals For 1st Time Since 1974 After Beating Hawks 118-107The Bucks will take on the Suns in the NBA Finals after beating the Hawks 118-107 in Game 6.By Cole Blake
- SportsDevin Booker Reveals What Chris Paul Told Him Before Western Conference FinalsChris Paul is more motivated than ever before.By Alexander Cole
- SportsHeat Activate Goran Dragic For Game 6 Following Foot InjuryGoran Dragic will be active for Game 6 of the NBA Finals tonight.By Cole Blake
- SportsBam Adebayo and Goran Dragic Ruled Out For Game 3 Of NBA FinalsBam Adebayo and Goran Dragic will officially miss Game 3 of the NBA Finals.By Cole Blake
- SportsShaquille O'Neal Says The Lakers Want To Play The Heat In The FinalsShaquille O'Neal says the Lakers are hoping the play the Heat in the NBA Finals.By Cole Blake
- SportsSteve Kerr Explains How Warriors Were "Wiped Out" After 5-Year RunThe Warriors have the worst record in the NBA.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Reveals What Made Him Lose His "Love For The Game"LeBron has been more mindful of his mental health as of late.By Alexander Cole
- Original ContentKid Cudi Track Bracket Finals: "Day N Night" Vs. "Soundtrack 2 My Life"How do you even choose between these two?!?By Alex Zidel
- SportsStephen A. Smith Boldly Predicts Who Will Make The NBA Finals Out EastFans were surprised by his choice.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMasai Ujiri Breaks Silence On Alleged NBA Finals Police AltercationAn investigation is underway into the event.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDanny Green Says Kyle Lowry's Grandmother Died During The NBA FinalsLowry played the Finals with a heavy heart.By Alexander Cole
- SportsWarriors Congratulate Raptors With Classy Full Page Newspaper AdThe Warriors are taking their loss with grace.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRaptors Receive Dinosaur Emoji Tribute On Apple's Canadian HomepageCanada is pumped about this Raptors win.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAyesha Curry Bids Farewell To Oracle Arena In Touching IG PostOracle Arena meant a lot to the Curry family.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSteph Curry Punched Wall Out Of "Guilt" After NBA Finals LossCurry felt bad after Klay Thompson's injury.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKevin Durant & Klay Thompson Have "Unfinished Business" After InjuriesDurant and Thompson are two men on a mission.By Alexander Cole