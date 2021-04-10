Just ahead of the holidays last year, Keri Hilson created a tizzy on social media when she shared an image of herself with a baby bump. It was quickly realized that the pop-R&B singer was working on a film set, but still, the picture caused mayhem as few believed she was actually with child. At the time, Hilson was reportedly working on Lust: A Deadly Sins Story, and with the film's premiere arriving tomorrow (April 10) evening on Lifetime, Hilson is chatting about her new love of acting.

"My goals were just to make artist profitable, get out of the hobby phase and make a living," Hilson told YouKnowIGotSoul of her aspirations early in her music career. "My goal was to not be at a desk. I worked at a mortgage company and I hated that job. It was so mundane. I became a waitress after that and it was a little more comfortable. I wanted to make music a living. That was my one dream."



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

As her career grew, her goals shifted, and during the discussion, Hilson revealed the songs that she takes the most pride in. "I’m proud of 'Knock You Down' and 'Pretty Girl Rock,'" she said. "I’m proud of almost everything that has released because I put a lot into my craft. I would say those two. Obviously, they were two of the more successful records of mine." However, she's found a new passion for the big and small screens.

"You can’t fake that stuff, people will know. I had to really dig to authentically give that performance," Hilson added of her latest Lifetime role. "This was the most challenging role I had ever done. I’m really proud of my performance. I look forward to seeing how I grow with the craft." Still though, no word on when we can expect new music after revealing in 2019 that she's been in the studio "working [her] ass off." Check out the trailer for Lust: A Deadly Sins Story below.

