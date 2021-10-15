KenTheMan Makes Her Presence Known On New EP, "What's My Name"

Last year, KenTheMan built upon the success from her viral singles "Deserve" and "He Be Like" and delivered her critically acclaimed debut project, For Da 304s. More than a year later, the rising artist's hard work has resulted in collaborations with artists like Kali and OMB Bloodbath, a major placement on Pornhub's Christmas album, and a partnership with Asylum Records.

Now, KenTheMan returns with What's My Name, a ten-track EP that houses the previously heard singles "WTF," "I'm Perfect," and "Rose Gold Stripper Pole." Like For Da 304s, What's My Name finds KenTheMan sticking with the solo approach, yet although there are no guest features credited on the EP, Ken's new project does boast plenty of contributions from high-profile producers such as Bankroll Gotit, Diego Ave, TrakkSounds, and Marco V, in addition to her main engineer and producer Bigg Cuz.

KenTheMan delivers bars after bars, from the hard-hitting intro "Love Yourself" to the confident album closer "About Me," so give What's My Name a listen below and let us know if you're feeling the Houston artist's latest project.

Tracklist:

1. Love Yourself

2. I Wouldn't Lie

3. I'm Perfect

4. Onnat

5. My Bad

6. No Name

7. Rose Gold Stripper Pole

8. WTF

9. Damn Shame

10. About Me