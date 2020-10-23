mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chase B Celebrates Houston's Rising Rap Scene On "For Me" With OMB Bloodbath & KenTheMan

Alex Zidel
October 23, 2020 12:52
395 Views
03
0
Cactus Jack/Columbia RecordsCactus Jack/Columbia Records
Cactus Jack/Columbia Records

For Me
Chase B Feat. OMB Bloodbath & KenTheMan

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Cactus Jack's Chase B releases his new single "For Me" with Houston's rising artists OMB Bloodbath and KenTheMan.


Chase B has been in the game for a minute but he's just now starting to releasing his own music.

Working with Travis Scott and witnessing the superstar's rise to the top, Chase B is finally getting in his own bag, dropping a Houston celebration and putting on some of the most exciting young rappers from Texas.

By this stage, we all know about Houston standouts Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, Don Toliver, and others. Obviously, there are also the legends, like DJ Screw, Scarface, and others that built the sound of the city.

Houston has a very distinctive sound from the rest of the country and, while "For Me" isn't chopped and screwed, it brings that Texas flavor to the table with features from OMB Bloodbath and KenTheMan.

OMB Bloodbath has been making major noise as one of the "up next" artists that can take over 2021. As for KenTheMan, she has become the latest woman to command huge amounts of attention on social media, making her a lock for this record.

Listen to the Houston party below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics:

'Cause it be the face for me, the taste for me
Just put that p*ssy on a plate for me
The way she takes pass out of state for me
And keep all that bullsh*t away from me
It be the freaks for me, the cheeks for me
The way that she talk when she speak to me
The way that her p*ssy look Easter pink
I be beatin' it up like bang, bang

Chase B
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  3
  0
  395
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Chase B OMB Bloodbath KenTheMan houston new music Cactus Jack
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Chase B Celebrates Houston's Rising Rap Scene On "For Me" With OMB Bloodbath & KenTheMan
03
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject