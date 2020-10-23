Chase B Celebrates Houston's Rising Rap Scene On "For Me" With OMB Bloodbath & KenTheMan

Chase B has been in the game for a minute but he's just now starting to releasing his own music.

Working with Travis Scott and witnessing the superstar's rise to the top, Chase B is finally getting in his own bag, dropping a Houston celebration and putting on some of the most exciting young rappers from Texas.

By this stage, we all know about Houston standouts Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, Don Toliver, and others. Obviously, there are also the legends, like DJ Screw, Scarface, and others that built the sound of the city.

Houston has a very distinctive sound from the rest of the country and, while "For Me" isn't chopped and screwed, it brings that Texas flavor to the table with features from OMB Bloodbath and KenTheMan.

OMB Bloodbath has been making major noise as one of the "up next" artists that can take over 2021. As for KenTheMan, she has become the latest woman to command huge amounts of attention on social media, making her a lock for this record.

Listen to the Houston party below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics:

'Cause it be the face for me, the taste for me

Just put that p*ssy on a plate for me

The way she takes pass out of state for me

And keep all that bullsh*t away from me

It be the freaks for me, the cheeks for me

The way that she talk when she speak to me

The way that her p*ssy look Easter pink

I be beatin' it up like bang, bang