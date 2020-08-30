mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Houston's KenTheMan Drops Debut Project "4 Da 304's"

Aron A.
August 30, 2020 16:43
Buzzing Houston star KenTheMan makes her official debut on, "4 Da 304’s."


Houston has been a breeding ground for great talent but it appears that ever since Megan Thee Stallion broke out, she's helped open a door for other women in the Houston hip-hop's scene. KenTheMan has been buzzing throughout the city and this week, she made her formal debut with her new project 4 Da 304's. The rapper's latest body of is 10-tracks in total with no guest features, leaving room for KenTheMan to bask in the spotlight. The project includes the previously released singles, "Like A Hoe," and "Freaky Freestyle" that have been garnering serious buzz. 

Check out KenTheMan's brand new project, 4 Da 304's below.

  1. Try Me
  2. Gimme That
  3. Like A Hoe
  4. IDGAF
  5. I Like
  6. He Be Like
  7. Make It Shake 
  8. Life's Good 
  9. Dime
  10. Freaky Freestyle 
