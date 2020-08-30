Houston's KenTheMan Drops Debut Project "4 Da 304's"

Houston has been a breeding ground for great talent but it appears that ever since Megan Thee Stallion broke out, she's helped open a door for other women in the Houston hip-hop's scene. KenTheMan has been buzzing throughout the city and this week, she made her formal debut with her new project 4 Da 304's. The rapper's latest body of is 10-tracks in total with no guest features, leaving room for KenTheMan to bask in the spotlight. The project includes the previously released singles, "Like A Hoe," and "Freaky Freestyle" that have been garnering serious buzz.

Check out KenTheMan's brand new project, 4 Da 304's below.