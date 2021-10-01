KenTheMan Snaps On Strip Club Banger "Rose Gold Stripper Pole"

If she's not yet on your radar, rising Houston artist KenTheMan definitely should be. The lyrically gifted emcee and mother of one broke out last year with her viral single "He Be Like" and her official debut project 4 Da 304s, and over the past several months, KenTheMan has continued to apply pressure with booming tracks like "Might Not Like It," "I'm Perfect," and "WTF."

Now, KenTheMan has returned with her fifth single of the year, a banging strip club anthem titled "Rose Gold Stripper Pole."

Complete with Southern flair and effortless bars, KenTheMan's latest single has all the inner workings of a huge club record, and the Houston artist fits perfectly over Bankroll Got It and Diego Ave's hard-hitting production.

"Rose Gold Stripper Pole" was also released alongside a flashy strip club-themed music video, so check it out below. Keep it locked to HNHH and stay tuned for more music from KenTheMan.

Quotable Lyrics

The way I got the VVs dancing

You would think I’m at the Pynk

I don’t think these bitches Cubans why they think we gotta link

If I wasn’t smoking bitches would’ve still been in they league

You know I been running shit I’m the Sha’Carri of the streets