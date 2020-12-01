Pornhub Releases Christmas Album "XXXMas" With A$AP Ferg, Young M.A, & More

Pornhub is the leading adult entertainment website, but they've also got a record label in case you weren't already aware.

For Valentine's Day last year, Pornhub released their latest compilation album with the likes of Tekashi 6ix9ine, Blac Chyna, Lil Xan, MadeinTYO, Asian Doll, and more. The release made headlines because of the obvious raunchy content, including Blac Chyna detailing how she'd like to be satisfied in a spoken-word introduction.

The porn website is officially back with yet another compilation project, grabbing an all-new cast of rappers and artists to comprise their brand new XXXMas album.

It starts off with Young M.A's intro, which features Pornhub ambassador Asa Akira leaving a voicemail. The pair returns for the outro, which is titled "Stuff Our Stockings Santa".

XXXMas features appearances from A$AP Ferg, who details a sexual encounter he had with a freaky woman on his tour bus, Sukihana, who comes through with everything she wants to do in the bedroom this holiday season, and Rubi Rose, who explains why she would describe herself to be a "Naughty Girl".

The album features some holiday-type beats, but this definitely isn't the type of Christmas music that you'll want to throw on at the family gathering.

What do you think of the new compilation?

Tracklist:

1. Young M.A - Voicemail (Intro)

2. Sukihana - Ho

3. A$AP Ferg - Mistletoe

4. Rubi Rose - Naughty Girl

5. Mila J - Holiday Freak Shit

6. KenTheMan - Vixen

7. Young M.A & Asa Akira - Stuff Our Stockings Santa (Outro)