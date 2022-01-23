Kenny Muney Remembers Young Dolph As His "Role Model"

Young Dolph's legacy lives on. On Friday, January 21st, Paper Route EMPIRE delivered a tribute EP to its fallen leader, consisting of eight tracks that see a roster of talented artists remembering the late Memphis legend, including "Role Model" by Kenny Muney.

"I was sittin' in the hood with a dream and a weed sack / Fast forward, chasing millions with my role model, who would've dreamed that? / Who would've ever thought that? / Who would've ever thought that I'd make it out the trenches," the rapper reflects as the first verse begins.

"Don't too many n*ggas get to meet their role model / But mines turned into my brother, I got money with my role model / Onstage with my role model / I can tell the world that my big brother was my role model," he continues.

Other standout tracks from Long Live Young Dolph include Key Glock's "Proud" and Chitana and the late rapper's posthumous "Love For Me."

Stream "LLD" below. RIP Dolph.

Quotable Lyrics:

I was sittin' in the hood with a dream and a weed sack

Fast forward, chasing millions with my role model, who would've dreamed that?

Who would've ever thought that?

Who would've ever thought that I'd make it out the trenches