Key Glock Admits He's Lost On Young Dolph Tribute Track "Proud"

As the Paper Route Empire family continues to grapple with the loss of their leader, each artist or celebrity affiliated with the roster is processing this in a different way. As a whole, the collective is coming together with the upcoming release of Love Live Dolph, a compilation album that features new music from everyone on the imprint, including Big Moochie Grape, Kenny Muney, Jay Fizzle, Joddy Badass, Snupe Bandz, Paper Route Woo, Chitana and of course, Key Glock.

While Jay Fizzle led the releases with the title track, "LLD," many have been anticipating this particular song from Glizzock, especially after the rapper offered a preview the other night. The song has now been released with a music video on YouTube, and it's just as heartfelt as we expected. Bandplay, of course, is behind the boards, and offers up a trademark banger littered with piano keys, if not a bit subdued due to the nature of the record-- but for all intents and purposes, this is still hard-hitting.

For the visuals, Glock pays homage to Dolph by giving users a glimpse at his street sign in Memphis, as well as the Makeda's Cookies storefront, where Dolph lost his life, while flashes of Dolph himself also hit the screen.

As far as the record, it finds Glock attempting to stay positive while he holds it down for his crew, yet admitting, "I'm really lost inside."

Check out the new song and stay tuned for the Long Live Dolph compilation album on January 21. Glock will also be releasing the deluxe edition of Yellow Tape 2on March 4th.

Check out our interview with Bandplay following Dolph's death here.

Quotable Lyrics

I got Dolph lookin' down on me

I know that n**** proud

Ay don't worry bout Glizzock

N**** I'ma hold it down

I went and got some blue diamonds

To let em know you're still around

Ain't shit changed I'm still doing my thing

And making n***** frown

Yeah the money still flowing in

On this paper route