Kenny Mason Shows More Versatility On "Metal Wings"

Alex Zidel
February 26, 2020 16:20
Metal Wings
Kenny Mason

Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason releases his first new song of 2020 with "Metal Wings," which is more rock-influenced than his previous drops.


Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason can do whatever the hell he wants. When he gets in the studio, there are too many options for the growing star to choose just one path. He can drop a straight-up rap song, or he can stray more on the side of alternative-rock, citing The Pixies and The Smashing Pumpkins as some of his greatest influences. Previously finding success with his songs "Hit" and "Angelic Hoodrat," Mason returns for his first offering of 2020 with "Metal Wings."

In recent years, we've seen hip-hop become more accepting of genre blends. In Florida, artists like Denzel Curry have perfectly found a home for more alternative-sounding beats in their music and Kenny Mason is following that trend. His new single "Metal Wings" has him exploring an array of different avenues, which peaks at the anthemic hook that will stick to your memory for the remainder of the day.

Quotable Lyrics:

They know I'm second to no one
I want your breakfast and your lunch
I don't need seconds from no one
I know they cappin', their records
I don't respect where they come from
I know the fake from the real
By the way that it feel

Kenny Mason
Kenny Mason new song new music atlanta
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
