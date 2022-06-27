Kendrick Lamar paused his performance at Glastonbury Festival on Sunday to voice his support for women's rights following the Supreme Court's recent controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers led the crowd in an impassioned chant after performing his track, "Savior."

“They judge you, they judged Christ. Godspeed for women’s rights,” he said on stage.



Leon Neal / Getty Images

Lamar had also addressed the crowd following a performance of "Love," thanking his fans for their continued support.

“On behalf of me and my team, I want to thank every individual out here tonight," he said. "I consider y’all family, this shit is special, it means a lot to me. I look out into the crowd and I see different creeds, different colors. I wear this crown. They judged Christ. They judge you, they judged Christ. We gonna continue to walk in his image.”

Other songs performed by Lamar included "Count Me Out," "N95," "Humble," and "Alright."

The SCOTUS made the 5-4 ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, putting an end to 50 years of federal abortion rights. Numerous other artists including Eminem, Megan Thee Stallion, and more have also spoken out in response to the ruling.

Eminem wrote on Twitter that, "as a father it pisses me off that women have fewer rights 2day than just a few days ago… we r fuckin goin bckwards."

Check out Lamar's chant during Glastonbury below.

