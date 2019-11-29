After a recent episode of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, Caitlyn Jenner fans were mad at the Jenner children. The Olympic medalist's fanbase was upset that none of her 6 kids had sent a care-package to Caitlyn while she is in the jungle. The contestants on the show all received mail from home after a challenge, and Caitlyn was the only one to only receive a short note and photograph from her two dogs. Well, Kendall Jenner shut down rumors that she doesn't "support" her father by wishing her dad good luck on Instagram. In her IG Stories posted on Wednesday, Kendall also shared a short message saying, "just cuz I’m not posting doesn’t mean I’m not supporting. I love my dad!" Then in smaller writing underneath that she wrote, "everyone chill."



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Perhaps this public act of support will be the chill pill upset Caitlyn Jenner fans need and perhaps it won't. Either way, Kendall has made it clear that she loves her father and she's had enough of the chatter around the subject. Kim Kardashian has also posted about Caitlyn on the show saying that she recorded a hilarious clip of Caitlyn and set it as her alarm a few weeks back (see tweet below.)

The competitors on I'm A Celebrity are competing to be crowned as King or Queen of the jungle and also will win a significant donation to the charity of their choice. This season is the 19th season of the survival-challenge based show.