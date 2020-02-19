Kemba Shares Remix Of XXXTENTACION & Lil Wayne's "School Shooter"

The death of XXXTENTACION is still a sore spot in the hip-hop community but even after his passing, his estate, fans and admirers have continued to keep his legacy going. Over the past year and a half since his death, the rapper's estate has released two projects from him including December 2019's Bad Vibes Forever. The project was laced with features from Trippie Redd, PnB Rock, Lil Nas X, Rick Ross and more.

Lil Wayne also appeared on "School Shooters" which Kemba is now flipping for his own remix. The NYC rapper, who appeared on "Daemons" alongside Joey Bada$$ on Bad Vibes Forever, came through with a little verse, flexing his lyrical prowess across the instrumental. Be sure to check it out below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Pops is gone and moms is missing

I ain't got a pot to piss in

A lot of my peers either popped a clip or pop prescription

This the apocalypse so here's my proposition

