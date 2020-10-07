Congratulations are in order for Kelly Rowland, who's expecting her second child!

The artist announced the news to the world by debuting her tiny baby bump in the new issue of Women's Health.

"We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, 'Let's see what happens,'" said the former Destiny's Child singer about trying for another baby with her husband Tim Weatherspoon.

Kelly says that it didn't take long for them to get back a positive pregnancy test. The 39-year-old was initially hesitant to share the great news because of the pandemic and current social climate in America regarding race and racism, but she decided that there was no better time to share some light with her fans.

"You still want to remind people that life is important," said Kelly. "And being able to have a child... I'm knocking at 40's door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me."

While she was afraid that her fans would be concerned about a lack of new music, the superstar says that she is trying to take care of herself and provide some new songs at the same time.

Rowland already has one child with her husband, five-year-old Titan Jewell.

Congrats to Kelly and Tim!