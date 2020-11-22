Kelly Rowland & The NFL Partner Up For New Song "Hitman"

Kelly Rowland has been at it for many years now and fans have grown a deep fondness for her music. Her voice brings back nostalgia and memories for so many, and to this day, she is still releasing some great music. Her latest effort is a brand new track called "Hitman" which just so happens to be a part of the NFL's new "Songs Of The Season" initiative. In fact, all of the proceeds will be donated to the league's "Inspire Change" campaign.

As for the track itself, there are plenty of lovely melodies to be had here, all while Rowland sings about yearning for some love. She makes numerous references to a "sinner man" who she is waiting on to sweep her off her feet. It's a track that contains plenty of weekend vibes and is also upbeat enough that you can picture it being played before the commercials during an NFL game.

Check out the track below, and give us your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Sinner man, see me real soon

Cinnamon all on my lips from you

I get a heatwave, feelin' like June

Tell me what else am I supposed to do?

It's too perilous, take a taste at the time

Confidence, you don't waste no time